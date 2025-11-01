Skip to Main content
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery
0
Order Now
Home
/
Turkey Bacon Club
Turkey Bacon Club
$0
Sandwich Bread Choice
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
One Side Choice
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Beverage (Special)
Required*
Select...
Sandwich Set Up
Select...
Out of Stock
1
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery Location and Hours
(336) 667-9464
201 Wilkesboro Boulevard, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement