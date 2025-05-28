Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery 201 Wilkesboro Boulevard
201 Wilkesboro Boulevard, North Wilkesboro, NC
FOOD
Add ons
Appetizer
Barbeque Biscuits$7.00
Barbeque Crunchers$8.00
Barbeque Tacos$8.00
Chicken Bites 1/2 lb$8.00
Chicken Bites 1lb$11.00
Chicken Strips$8.00
Corn Nugget Basket$8.00
Country Ham Biscuits$8.00
Fried Pickles$8.00
Pimiento Brick Cheese$10.00
Spud Skins$8.00
The Sampler$12.00
Cheese Fries$8.00
Hush Puppy Basket$8.00
Brisket Cruncher$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Bulk Items
1 BBQ Sandwich$4.50
1 Pound BBQ$10.00
10 BBQ Sandwich$32.00
5 BBQ Sandwich$19.00
Bag of Fries$20.00
Bag of Hush Puppies$13.00
BBQ for 4$33.00
Gallon of Jeff Sauce$25.00
Gallon Sides (Exclude Pim Cheese)$13.00
Gallon Slaw$24.00
Gallon Tea$7.00
Jeff Sauce (1 Pint)$8.00
Pint Chicken Salad$12.00
Pint of Specialty Salad$8.00
Pint Sides$6.00
Pot Roast (1 pound)$14.00
Quart Sides$9.00
Quart of Specialty Salad$13.00
Gallon Green Beans$22.00
Gallon Baked Beans$26.00
Gallon Potato Salad$34.00
Bucket of Ice Cream$100.00
Bag of Wedges$24.00OUT OF STOCK
Gallon Chili$50.00
Quart of Chili$13.00
Gallon Mac an Cheese$28.00
Half Gallon Tea$4.00
Bag Corn Nuggets$14.00
1 Pound Chopped Chicken BBQ$11.00
Pint Pimento Cheese$10.00
Half Pound BBQ$6.00
Pound Sliced Pork$12.00
Half Pound Sliced Pork$7.00
Tee Shirt$20.00
Pound Brisket$20.00
Half Pound Brisket$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Bag of Ice$3.50
Bag Rolls$9.00
Kids Meals
Plate Specials
Country Style Steak$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Dumplings$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Spaghetti$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Wings$9.00
wrap$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Brisket Sandwich$10.00
Beef Tips$15.00
Brisket Potato$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Sliced Beef Brisket$14.00
Chopped Chicken Plate$10.00
BBQ CK Breast$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Sandwich$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Chopped Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Pork Chop Sand$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Crab Cakes$18.00OUT OF STOCK
8oz Sirloin$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Pork chop$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Philly$10.00
Cheeseburger$10.00OUT OF STOCK
BBQ Potato$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Pork Plates
Salad Bar
Sandwich
American Burger$10.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Chicken Tender Sandwich$10.00
Country Ham Sandwich$9.00
Ham And Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Hot Dog$7.00
Meatless Smash Burger$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Pot Roast Sandwich$9.00
Pulled Pork Barbeque Sandwich$8.00
SB BBLT$12.00
SB Carolina$12.00
SB Pimiento Bacon$12.00
SB Smokehouse$12.00
Sliced Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$9.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Side Dish
Baked Beans$3.00
Baked Cinnamon Apples$3.00
Baked Potato$3.00
Baked Sweet Potato$3.00
Barbeque Slaw$3.00
Brushy Mountain Caviar$3.00
Cole Slaw$3.00
Collard Greens$3.00
Corn Nuggets$3.00
French Fries$3.00
Green Bean$3.00
Hush Puppies$3.00
Mac and Cheese$3.00
Mashed Potato$3.00
Pimento Cheese$4.00
Potato Salad$3.00
Fried Okra$3.00
Salad (Takes 2 sides)
Cornbread Salad$4.00
Macaroni Salad$4.00
No side
Smoked Chicken
Specialty Plate
Daily Special
CREAMERY
Regular Scoop$4.00
Large Scoop$5.00
Waffle Cone$0.50
Choc Dipped Waffle Cone$1.00
Ice Cream Pan$32.00
Topping$2.00
Milkshake$5.00
Parfait$6.00
Banana Split$6.00
Hot Fudge Sundae$5.00
Hot Fudge Brownie$6.00
Sea Salt Carmel Blondie$6.00
Fruit Cobbler$3.00
Fruit Cobbler W/ Ice Cream$4.00
Fried Apple Pie$4.00
Fried Apple Pie W/ Ice Cream$5.00
Ice Cream Pie$20.00
Ice Cream Quarts$9.00
Ice Cream Float$4.00
Smoothies$4.00
Mocha Frappe$4.00
Carmel Frappe$4.00
Seasonal Frappe$6.00
Extra Scoop$1.00
Pink. Cup$10.00
Strawberry Shortcake$9.00
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery Location and Hours
(336) 667-9464
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM