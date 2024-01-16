Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery 201 Wilkesboro Boulevard
FOOD
Add ons
Appetizer
Bulk Items
- 1 BBQ Sandwich$4.50
- 1 Pound BBQ$10.00
- 10 BBQ Sandwich$32.00
- 5 BBQ Sandwich$19.00
- Bag of Fries$20.00
- Bag of Hush Puppies$13.00
- BBQ for 4$33.00
- Gallon of Jeff Sauce$25.00
- Gallon Sides (Exclude Pim Cheese)$13.00
- Gallon Slaw$22.00
- Gallon Tea$7.00
- Jeff Sauce (1 Pint)$8.00
- Pint Chicken Salad$10.00
- Pint of Specialty Salad$8.00
- Pint Sides$6.00
- Pot Roast (1 pound)$14.00
- Quart Sides$9.00
- Quart of Specialty Salad$13.00
- Gallon Green Beans$22.00
- Gallon Baked Beans$24.00
- Gallon Potato Salad$24.00
- Bucket of Ice Cream$100.00
- Bag of Wedges$24.00
- Gallon Chili$29.00
Kids Meals
- Kids Barbeque Slider$4.00
- Kids Chicken Bites$5.00
- Kids Pig In A Blanket$4.00
- Kids Mini Corndog$4.00
- Kids Chicken Strips$5.00
- Kids Mini Burger$5.00
- Kids Barbeque Slider Under 4$2.00
- Kids Chicken Bites Under 4$2.00
- Kids Pig In A Blanket Under 4$2.00
- Kids Mini Corndog Under 4$2.00
- Kids Chicken Strips Under 4$2.00
- Kids Mini Burger Under 4$2.00
- Kids 2 Sides$4.00
Plate Specials
Pork Plates
Salad Bar
Sandwich
- American Burger$10.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
- Chicken Tender Sandwich$10.00
- Country Ham Sandwich$9.00
- Ham And Cheese Sandwich$8.00
- Hot Dog$7.00
- Meatless Smash Burger$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pot Roast Sandwich$9.00
- Pulled Pork Barbeque Sandwich$8.00
- SB BBLT$12.00
- SB Carolina$12.00
- SB Pimiento Bacon$12.00
- SB Smokehouse$12.00
- Sliced Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$8.00
- Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$9.00
Side Dish
- Baked Beans$3.00
- Baked Cinnamon Apples$3.00
- Baked Potato$3.00
- Baked Sweet Potato$3.00
- Barbeque Slaw$3.00
- Brushy Mountain Caviar$3.00
- Cole Slaw$3.00
- Collard Greens$3.00
- Corn Nuggets$3.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Green Bean$3.00
- Hush Puppies$3.00
- Macorini and Cheese$3.00
- Mashed Potato$3.00
- Pimento Cheese$4.00
- Potato Salad$3.00
- Potato Wedge$3.00
- Salad (Takes 2 sides)
- Cornbread Salad$4.00
Smoked Chicken
Specialty Plate
Daily Special
CREAMERY
- Regular Scoop$4.00
- Large Scoop$5.00
- Waffel Cone$1.00
- Choc Dipped Waffle Cone$2.00
- Bubble Cone$2.00
- Cone Upgrade$2.00
- Topping$2.00
- Milkshake$5.00
- Parfait$6.00
- Banna Split$6.00
- Hot Fudge Sundae$5.00
- Hot Fudge Brownie$6.00
- Sea Salt Carmel Blondie$6.00
- Fruit Cobbler$3.00
- Fruit Cobbler W/ Ice Cream$4.00
- Fried Apple Pie$4.00
- Fried Apple Pie W/ Ice Cream$5.00
- Ice Cream Pie$20.00
- Ice Cream Quarts$9.00
- Ice Cream Float$4.00
- Smoothies$4.00
- Mocha Frappe$5.00
- Carmel Frappe$5.00
- Seasonal Frappe$6.00
- Extra Scoop$1.00
- Birthday Sundae
Fruit Cobbler
Flavor
Catering Options
Private Room Party
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery Location and Hours
(336) 667-9464
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM