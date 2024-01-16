Welcome to Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery

Nestled in the heart of North Wilkesboro, NC,Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery is a full-service family restaurant known for its delectable hickory-smoked dishes. Their menu boasts a variety of mouthwatering options including pulled pork, sliced pork tenderloin, chicken, and St. Louis-style ribs. Each dish is expertly prepared with a rich, smoky flavor that highlights their commitment to quality and taste. We can't leave out their homemade Ice Cream featuring 18 flavors including fan favorites, Brushy Mountain Mud Pie and Blueberry Farms.





The welcoming atmosphere and extensive menu make it an ideal spot for family dining.