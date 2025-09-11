Skip to Main content
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery
0
Order Now
Home
/
Chicken Bites 1/2 lb
Chicken Bites 1/2 lb
$0
Meal or App
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Fried or Grilled
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Sauces
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery Location and Hours
(336) 667-9464
201 Wilkesboro Boulevard, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement