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Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery Catering in North Wilkesboro, NC

BBQ Catering for Your Event in North Wilkesboro

BBQ Catering for Your Event in North Wilkesboro

Freshly prepared, professionally delivered catering for corporate lunches, private parties, weddings, and more. Order online in minutes.
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Make Your North Wilkesboro Event Unforgettable

Make Your North Wilkesboro Event Unforgettable

Let Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery bring our authentic flavors to your next gathering. Our professional catering team is available Wednesday through Saturday, 11 AM – 9 PM, to serve events throughout North Wilkesboro, the Wilkesboro historic district, and surrounding towns like Moravian Falls. From an office lunch for 20 to a wedding for 200, we are dedicated to making your event a delicious success.

BBQ Catering for Every Occasion

Corporate Events

Lunches, meetings, and company parties.

Weddings

Rehearsal dinners, receptions, and cocktail hours.

Private Parties

Birthdays, anniversaries, and family gatherings

Holiday Parties

Festive meals for any celebration.

Order Catering Today

Choose from one of our convenient packages and order online in minutes. Or work with us to create a custom menu for your event! A sampler of crowd-pleasing dishes that keep guests coming back for seconds.

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Planning an Event? Let's Make It Easy.

Fill out the form below and our team will get back to you shortly.

Event Date *

Frequently Asked Questions

What areas do you serve?

We serve the following areas: Wilkesboro, Cricket, Fairplains, Oakwoods, Moravian Falls, Call, Buck, Mulberry, Millers Creek, Old Gilreath, Hays, Wilkes County, Dellaplane, Antioch, Purlear, Gilreath, Boomer, Roaring River, and Windy Gap.

How much advance notice is required?

We require 24 hours notice for catering orders.

Can you accommodate dietary restrictions (gluten-free, vegan, allergies)?

Yes, we will make our best attempt to accommodate any dietary restrictions. Please call us directly for specific requests.

Do you require a minimum order amount?

No, there is no minimum order amount to place a catering order. There may be a minimum order amount to have your order delivered.

Do you provide plates, napkins, and cutlery?

Please call us directly for any specific utensil requests.

What our guests are saying

We had a great BBQ plate here! Service was quick. Dining area was a big open area for easy seating no matter the size of your group. Seating was in the front for Creamery treats! They offer samples to taste the flavors. The interior was nicely designed since it was recreated. Lots of pretty pine wood and clean restroom area.

E B.

E B.

We had a family get together here recently and my immediate family has eaten here a few times. Customer service is always great & we enjoy the food. The creamery section is really, really good. Nice family oriented restaurant.

Jennifer D.

Jennifer D.

Delicious food and ice cream, great service, great menu and prices. The barbecue platters are awesome and the salad bar is really good!

Francisco C.

Francisco C.

Our location

Map showing the location of Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery on 201 Wilkesboro Blvd in North Wilkesboro
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery

North Wilkesboro, NC

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