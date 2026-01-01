Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery Catering in North Wilkesboro, NC

Make Your North Wilkesboro Event Unforgettable

Let Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery bring our authentic flavors to your next gathering. Our professional catering team is available Wednesday through Saturday, 11 AM – 9 PM, to serve events throughout North Wilkesboro, the Wilkesboro historic district, and surrounding towns like Moravian Falls. From an office lunch for 20 to a wedding for 200, we are dedicated to making your event a delicious success.