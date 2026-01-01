- Sunday Closed
- Monday Closed
- Tuesday Closed
- Wednesday 11:00 AM - 09:00 PM
- Thursday 11:00 AM - 09:00 PM
- Friday 11:00 AM - 09:00 PM
- Saturday 11:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery Catering in North Wilkesboro, NC
Make Your North Wilkesboro Event Unforgettable
BBQ Catering for Every Occasion
Corporate Events
Lunches, meetings, and company parties.
Weddings
Rehearsal dinners, receptions, and cocktail hours.
Private Parties
Birthdays, anniversaries, and family gatherings
Holiday Parties
Festive meals for any celebration.
Order Catering Today
Choose from one of our convenient packages and order online in minutes. Or work with us to create a custom menu for your event! A sampler of crowd-pleasing dishes that keep guests coming back for seconds.
Frequently Asked Questions
What areas do you serve?
We serve the following areas: Wilkesboro, Cricket, Fairplains, Oakwoods, Moravian Falls, Call, Buck, Mulberry, Millers Creek, Old Gilreath, Hays, Wilkes County, Dellaplane, Antioch, Purlear, Gilreath, Boomer, Roaring River, and Windy Gap.
How much advance notice is required?
We require 24 hours notice for catering orders.
Can you accommodate dietary restrictions (gluten-free, vegan, allergies)?
Yes, we will make our best attempt to accommodate any dietary restrictions. Please call us directly for specific requests.
Do you require a minimum order amount?
No, there is no minimum order amount to place a catering order. There may be a minimum order amount to have your order delivered.
Do you provide plates, napkins, and cutlery?
Please call us directly for any specific utensil requests.
What our guests are saying
We had a great BBQ plate here! Service was quick. Dining area was a big open area for easy seating no matter the size of your group. Seating was in the front for Creamery treats! They offer samples to taste the flavors. The interior was nicely designed since it was recreated. Lots of pretty pine wood and clean restroom area.
E B.
We had a family get together here recently and my immediate family has eaten here a few times. Customer service is always great & we enjoy the food. The creamery section is really, really good. Nice family oriented restaurant.
Jennifer D.
Delicious food and ice cream, great service, great menu and prices. The barbecue platters are awesome and the salad bar is really good!
Francisco C.