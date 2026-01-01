A Southern BBQ Tradition in North Wilkesboro

Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery was created by a local owner in North Wilkesboro, NC, at 201 Wilkesboro Blvd. Inspired by Southern home cooking and community gatherings, the goal was to share slow-smoked BBQ and family comfort food with everyone who walks through the doors. The restaurant was built to bring people together over simple, honest meals.