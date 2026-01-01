A Southern BBQ Tradition in North Wilkesboro
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery was created by a local owner in North Wilkesboro, NC, at 201 Wilkesboro Blvd. Inspired by Southern home cooking and community gatherings, the goal was to share slow-smoked BBQ and family comfort food with everyone who walks through the doors. The restaurant was built to bring people together over simple, honest meals.
Hickory-Smoked BBQ and Homemade Ice Cream
The restaurant serves classic American BBQ, including pulled pork, sliced pork tenderloin, chicken, and St. Louis-style ribs. Each dish is slow-cooked over hickory wood for rich flavor. Guests also enjoy homemade ice cream with 18 flavors, including Brushy Mountain Mud Pie and Blueberry Farms, made for both kids and adults.
A Family-Friendly Dining Experience
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery is a full-service family restaurant focused on comfort and quality. The space is warm and welcoming, designed for families and friends to relax and enjoy meals together. Located at 201 Wilkesboro Blvd, North Wilkesboro, NC, it invites guests to experience hearty BBQ and sweet treats made with care.