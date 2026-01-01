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Best bbq chicken in North Wilkesboro, NC.

Savor Our BBQ Chicken

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Delicious BBQ Chicken Options

Delicious BBQ Chicken Options

Our BBQ chicken is a true delight, marinated to perfection and grilled over an open flame. Each bite bursts with smoky flavor, complemented by our signature sauce that adds just the right amount of sweetness. Whether you prefer it served with classic sides or on a bun, our BBQ chicken is sure to satisfy your cravings for a hearty meal.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our BBQ chicken from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery options. You can also choose to pick up your meal directly from our restaurant, ensuring you get it fresh and hot. We strive to make your dining experience as convenient as possible, so you can indulge in our delicious BBQ chicken whenever you want.

Our location

Map showing the location of Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery on 201 Wilkesboro Blvd in North Wilkesboro
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery

North Wilkesboro, NC

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