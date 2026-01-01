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Best brisket in North Wilkesboro, NC.

Savor Our Tender Brisket

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Delicious Brisket Awaits You

Delicious Brisket Awaits You

Our brisket is slow-cooked to perfection, ensuring each bite is tender and packed with flavor. We use a special blend of spices that enhances the natural richness of the meat, making it a must-try for BBQ lovers. Whether you enjoy it on a sandwich or as a main dish, our brisket will leave you craving more. Come taste the difference today!
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our mouthwatering brisket from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery and pickup options. Simply place your order online or by phone, and we’ll have your meal ready when you arrive. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or just treating yourself, our brisket is just a few clicks away. Experience the flavors of our BBQ without the wait!

Our location

Map showing the location of Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery on 201 Wilkesboro Blvd in North Wilkesboro
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery

North Wilkesboro, NC

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