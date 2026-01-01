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Best delivery in North Wilkesboro, NC.

Delicious BBQ and Ice Cream Delivery

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BBQ and Ice Cream Delivery

BBQ and Ice Cream Delivery

Savor the smoky flavors of our BBQ and the creamy delight of our ice cream, all delivered right to your door. Whether you're craving tender ribs or a scoop of your favorite flavor, our delivery service ensures you enjoy every bite in the comfort of your home. Treat yourself to a feast without leaving your couch.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

We offer flexible delivery and pickup options to suit your needs. Order your favorite BBQ and ice cream online for quick delivery, or stop by to pick up your meal and enjoy it fresh. Our team is dedicated to making your experience seamless, ensuring you get the best of our menu whenever you want it.

Our location

Map showing the location of Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery on 201 Wilkesboro Blvd in North Wilkesboro
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery

North Wilkesboro, NC

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