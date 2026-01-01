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Best fried okra in North Wilkesboro, NC.

Savor Our Fried Okra

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Delicious Fried Okra

Delicious Fried Okra

Our fried okra is a must-try dish that perfectly captures the essence of Southern comfort food. Each piece is hand-breaded and fried to golden perfection, delivering a crispy exterior and tender inside. Served hot and fresh, this dish pairs wonderfully with our tangy dipping sauces, making it a delightful addition to any meal or a tasty snack on its own.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our fried okra from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery and pickup options. Simply place your order online or by phone, and we’ll have your favorite dishes ready for you. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or craving a solo treat, our quick service ensures you won’t have to wait long to indulge in our delicious offerings.

Our location

Map showing the location of Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery on 201 Wilkesboro Blvd in North Wilkesboro
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery

North Wilkesboro, NC

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