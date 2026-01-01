Best grilled chicken in North Wilkesboro, NC.

Our grilled chicken is marinated to perfection, giving it a smoky flavor that pairs beautifully with our house-made sauces. Each piece is cooked over an open flame, ensuring a juicy and tender bite every time. Whether you prefer it spicy or mild, our grilled chicken is a must-try for any barbecue lover. Enjoy it with a side of our famous coleslaw or baked beans for a complete meal.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
We offer easy delivery and pickup options for your convenience. Enjoy our mouthwatering grilled chicken from the comfort of your home or grab it on the go. Simply place your order online or call us, and we’ll have your meal ready when you arrive. Experience the best of our barbecue without the wait.