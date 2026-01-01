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Best hamburger in North Wilkesboro, NC.

Savor Our Juicy Hamburgers

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Delicious Hamburgers Await You

Delicious Hamburgers Await You

Our hamburgers are crafted with the finest ingredients, featuring juicy beef patties grilled to perfection. Each burger is topped with fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and your choice of condiments, all served on a soft, toasted bun. Whether you prefer classic flavors or adventurous toppings, our hamburgers are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our mouthwatering hamburgers from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery service. Prefer to pick up your meal? Our quick and friendly staff will have your order ready in no time. Whether you’re dining in or taking out, we ensure that your experience is seamless and delicious.

Our location

Map showing the location of Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery on 201 Wilkesboro Blvd in North Wilkesboro
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery

North Wilkesboro, NC

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