Indulge in our mouthwatering BBQ for lunch, featuring tender meats smoked to perfection and served with a variety of homemade sauces. Pair your meal with a refreshing scoop of our creamy ice cream for a sweet finish. Whether you're dining in or grabbing a quick bite, our lunch menu promises to satisfy your cravings and brighten your day.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
Enjoy the flexibility of our delivery and pickup options for lunch. Order your favorite BBQ and ice cream from the comfort of your home or office, and we'll have it ready for you to pick up. Our delivery service ensures that your meal arrives hot and fresh, making it easy to enjoy a delicious lunch wherever you are.