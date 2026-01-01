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Best mac and cheese in North Wilkesboro, NC.

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Delicious Mac and Cheese

Delicious Mac and Cheese

Our mac and cheese is a creamy, cheesy delight that will make your taste buds dance. Made with a blend of rich cheeses and perfectly cooked pasta, it’s baked to golden perfection. Whether you enjoy it as a side or a main dish, our mac and cheese is comfort food at its finest, perfect for any occasion.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our mouthwatering mac and cheese from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery options. Prefer to pick it up? Just place your order online and swing by to grab your meal. We ensure that your food is hot and ready, so you can enjoy our delicious offerings whenever you crave them.

Our location

Map showing the location of Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery on 201 Wilkesboro Blvd in North Wilkesboro
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery

North Wilkesboro, NC

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