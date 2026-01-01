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Best potato salad in North Wilkesboro, NC.

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Delicious Potato Salad Options

Delicious Potato Salad Options

Our potato salad is a must-try side dish that perfectly complements our smoky BBQ and creamy ice cream. Made with fresh potatoes, a blend of spices, and a touch of tangy dressing, it’s a crowd-pleaser for any gathering. Enjoy the creamy texture and delightful flavor that makes our potato salad a favorite among locals in North Wilkesboro.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

We offer easy delivery and pickup options for your convenience. Whether you're craving our famous potato salad or a full BBQ feast, you can enjoy your favorites from the comfort of your home. Simply place your order online or give us a call, and we’ll have your meal ready for you to pick up or delivered right to your door.

Our location

Map showing the location of Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery on 201 Wilkesboro Blvd in North Wilkesboro
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery

North Wilkesboro, NC

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