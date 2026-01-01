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Best ribs in North Wilkesboro, NC.

Savor Our Tender Ribs

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Delicious Ribs Await You

Delicious Ribs Await You

Our ribs are slow-cooked to perfection, infused with a smoky flavor that keeps you coming back for more. Each bite is tender and juicy, coated in our signature barbecue sauce that adds just the right amount of sweetness and tang. Whether you prefer them dry-rubbed or slathered in sauce, our ribs are a must-try for any meat lover.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our mouthwatering ribs from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery service. Prefer to pick up your meal? Just place your order online and swing by to grab your delicious feast. We ensure that your food is hot and ready, making it simple to enjoy our ribs whenever you crave them.

Our location

Map showing the location of Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery on 201 Wilkesboro Blvd in North Wilkesboro
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery

North Wilkesboro, NC

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