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Best smoked chicken in North Wilkesboro, NC.

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Delicious Smoked Chicken

Delicious Smoked Chicken

Our smoked chicken is a true delight, marinated in a blend of spices and slow-cooked to perfection. Each bite reveals tender, juicy meat infused with a rich, smoky flavor that keeps you coming back for more. Served with your choice of sides, this dish is perfect for any barbecue lover looking for a satisfying meal.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our mouthwatering smoked chicken from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery options. Prefer to pick it up? Just place your order online and swing by to grab your meal. We ensure that your food is hot and ready, making it simple for you to enjoy our delicious offerings whenever you want.

Our location

Map showing the location of Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery on 201 Wilkesboro Blvd in North Wilkesboro
Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery

North Wilkesboro, NC

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